Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Up 82.7% in March

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,200 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,647.3 days.

OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Ushio has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

