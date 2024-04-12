Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Up 82.7% in March

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,200 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,647.3 days.
Ushio Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Ushio has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $14.25.
Ushio Company Profile
