UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTSI stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

