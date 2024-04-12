V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $13.13 on Monday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

