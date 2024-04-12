VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

