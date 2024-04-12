Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 183 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.13.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $13.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $772.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $809.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.24 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

