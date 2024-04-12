Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 838,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

