Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.05. 127,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,068. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

