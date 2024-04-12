Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,839. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.