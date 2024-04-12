Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,906,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

