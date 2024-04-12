Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,929. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

