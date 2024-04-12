Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 209,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

