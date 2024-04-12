Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

VEU traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. 1,794,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

