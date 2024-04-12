Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $6.91 on Friday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

