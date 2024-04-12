Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Valeo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $6.91 on Friday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.
About Valeo
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valeo
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.