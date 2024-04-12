Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $138.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $177.09 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.