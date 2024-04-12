Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLY. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,492,000 after purchasing an additional 198,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,814,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 160,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.