VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Down 0.2%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $220.50 and last traded at $223.73. 2,880,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,648,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.10.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.34.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.