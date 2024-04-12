Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.92

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.92 and last traded at $137.29, with a volume of 54908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.96.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

