Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. 2,096,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,629. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.