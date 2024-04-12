Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Cedrus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $158.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

