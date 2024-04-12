VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119,914 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

