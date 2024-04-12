Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $36.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,201 shares of company stock worth $1,926,895. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

