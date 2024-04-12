Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $15.33 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

