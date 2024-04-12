Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $15.33 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.
About Veolia Environnement
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.