Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 195.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,928,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $40.07. 1,928,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,553,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

