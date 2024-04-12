Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VET. Raymond James cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.85.

VET opened at C$17.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.70. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

