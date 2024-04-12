VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Plans Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $20.60 on Friday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.