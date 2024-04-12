VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 15th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1653 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

