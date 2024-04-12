Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $25.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

VIRT opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

