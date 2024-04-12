Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AIO opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.