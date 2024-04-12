Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:AIO opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.25.
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
