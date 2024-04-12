Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
VGI stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
