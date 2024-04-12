Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

VGI stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

