Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $13.46 on Friday. Vonovia has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42. Vonovia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.07%.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

