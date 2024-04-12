W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $82.18 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $2,428,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

