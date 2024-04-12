Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

