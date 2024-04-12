Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $196.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.69.

WCN stock opened at $167.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

