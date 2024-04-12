Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.85.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 47,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

