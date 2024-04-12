Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Up 2.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 264,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 883,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

WVE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $733.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

