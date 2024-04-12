Wealth Effects LLC Buys 70 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.85. 307,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,304. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

