Wealth Effects LLC Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. 945,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,577. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

