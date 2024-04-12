Wealth Effects LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.0 %

PD stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.36. 97,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,967 shares of company stock worth $424,587. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.