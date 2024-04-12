Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HON traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $195.56. 439,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,637. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.