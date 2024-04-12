Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WBS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,358. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

