Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $97,217,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 1,801,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

