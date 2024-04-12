Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.84

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 650514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Get Weibo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WB

Weibo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Weibo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after buying an additional 864,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 14.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,990,000 after buying an additional 401,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.