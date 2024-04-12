Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 6.1 %

LYFT stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.98. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.