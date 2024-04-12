Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $28.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LNC opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

