Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

