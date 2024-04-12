Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

