Wells Fargo & Company Trims Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Target Price to $81.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Get Aflac alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. Aflac has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aflac by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Aflac by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.