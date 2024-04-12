Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.70 on Friday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

