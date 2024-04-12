WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.67.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $121.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.18.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in WESCO International by 41.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

