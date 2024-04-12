WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.64 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $134,762.34 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00136478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.